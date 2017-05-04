Quantcast

Vt. lawmakers make final push to make pot legal

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

Marijuana enthusiasts shouldn't let their hopes get too high, but there's an ember of hope for a legalization bill after all.

There's a sizable final push in the scheduled closing days of this year's work at the Statehouse to find a compromise.

That potential plan would incorporate portions of the House's legalization bill that just squeaked through the other day. That version would allow those 21 and older to possess and grow small amounts of marijuana but wouldn't create a legal retail market. The Senate favors a taxed and regulated retail market where users can buy from legal pot shops.

So what would they get out of this deal?

A commission would work through January to come up with a suggestion for how to get from bare-bones legalization to the market approach seen in states like Colorado.

But the two sides are so far apart in their visions that even agreeing on a compromise study isn't a certainty.

