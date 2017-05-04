Police wait out man barricaded in St. Albans apartment

A man who caused downtown St. Albans to shut down Wednesday is still barricaded inside his apartment.

Wednesday, there was a massive police presence closing an entire block and there were tactical teams with rifles, but all of a sudden they left. And Thursday, the guy who brought them there to begin with, was still inside.

"He's created all of these primitive, if you will, booby traps. Stuff like you would see on 'Home Alone,'" said Chief Gary Taylor, St. Albans Police Department.

Police say this man is still barricaded in his third-floor apartment and is refusing to give the building's new owners access to renovate it.

"He's delusional. He's paranoid. He believes he has direct contact through his mind with the CIA," said Taylor.

Cops were first called Wednesday for reports the man broke into other units and screwed doors shut. When police tried to talk to him, he only agreed to do so outside his Main Street window.

After reports that he had a machete, tactical teams were called in, including a sniper in the middle of Taylor Park.

"We recognized that he was fairly entertained by all the attention that he was getting," said Taylor.

So, authorities say they decided to go with an unusual approach. They packed up and left, trying to get him to come out on his own terms.

"We now recognize that we sometimes provoke a situation and make it worse," said Taylor.

"I've been in this location for five years and I've probably seen him twice. Very nice man, I've never had a problem with him," said Sharon Holcomb, St. Albans business owner.

We found the building door unlocked Thursday and had no problems walking up the stairs, but we had no answer at his apartment door. A notecard identifies the tenant as Steven Broomall.

Police wouldn't confirm the name, but court records show a man with the same name and address has a case currently pending for assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. Those court documents show Broomall has shown signs of mental health problems with police in the past.

When we asked about their unidentified suspect, police described a similar history.

They've shut off his water and electricity to try to get him to come out, but so far, no luck.

