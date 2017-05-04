Lake Champlain cleanup cash could be used for new housing bond

Vermont lawmakers may drain some of the cash tapped for cleaning Lake Champlain to boost affordable housing.

There's broad agreement in Montpelier on the need for a $35 million housing bond. That would help encourage development of affordable housing, but the current proposed funding mechanism involves tapping a tax previously dedicated to clean water.

The governor says siphoning cash from clean water wasn't his idea, but he'll go along with it.

"If the House and Senate are comfortable in taking some of that money away from water cleanup, then we're all in this together, I guess at this point," said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

The bill is currently in the House and leadership says it's unclear if representatives will sign off on the Senate's proposed funding stream.

If not, an agreement will have to be reached soon for the housing money to survive.