State revenues down in April

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

It was a bad month for state revenues in April, but the state finances aren't that far behind.

March was a strong month ending $18.1 million ahead of projections, but that didn't hold for April which was down about $21.65 million.

The state says a big dip in the personal income tax was to blame.

The general fund is now about $3.5 million below projections.

