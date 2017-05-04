Efforts to prevent teen pregnancy in Vermont

May is Teen Pregnancy Prevention Month and teenage pregnancy is on the decline in Vermont.

According to the team at Lund, Vermont has the third lowest teen pregnancy rate in the country. It has decreased by 60 percent since 1991. In 2015, there were 32 teen pregnancies per 1,000 girls in Vermont.

Teen pregnancy prevention specialist Kelsey Francis-Fath tells us how the approach to taking on the issue has changed since many of us were in high school.

"I recall my own sexual health education happened in one health class and it was a 90-minute block. And so sexual health is something that is a lifelong life skill that we need to learn about because it's something that we're going to be dealing with for the decades that we're alive. And so certainly Lund's approach is making sure that we have a comprehensive approach to sexual health," Francis-Fath said.

The team at Lund says a comprehensive approach also needs to address issues including consent, boundaries and healthy relationships. Francis-Fath says Lund also stresses the only 100 percent effective way to prevent teen pregnancy is abstinence.

Our Priscilla Liguori is meeting with teens from across Vermont tonight to look at the issue of teen pregnancy prevention in Vermont. She'll have that part of the story tonight on the Channel 3 News at 11 p.m.