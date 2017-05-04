Quantcast

Meet Vermont's new health commissioner

Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Vermont has a new health commissioner.

Dr. Mark Levine replaces Dr. Harry Chen.

Levine has a number of issues on his plate, including ensuring there is a smooth transition for doctors facing new rules when it comes to prescribing opiates. He joined our Eva McKend to discuss that and much more. Watch the video to see.

