Missing Bennington man found safe

BENNINGTON, Vt. -

Police say a missing man has been found safe.

Derek Lonergan, 27, of Bennington went missing Monday.

Crews were searching the Woodford area for him.

Thursday evening, police said Lonergan was found safe that afternoon near Dunnville Road.

They say he was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

