Teens talk about sex in Burlington

It's National Teen Pregnancy Prevention Month and local organizations are teaming up for sex education. We talked to young adults at the Let's Talk About Sex Teen Trivia night.

Teens and adults admitted it can be awkward to talk about sex. But the point of the event was to get past the barriers and teach young adults how to be safe.

"I think culturally this subject is kind of taboo," said Danny Watson, Grand Isle.

A Burlington trivia night prompted teens to get serious about their sexual health.

"I think that's part of the issue we have with teen pregnancy and what not so I think making young people aware of this type of information is key," said Watson.

"Every year Lund and Plan Parenthood of Northern New England team up to form a really fun community event full of education and excitement," said Kelsey Francis-Faith.

According to Lund, the Vermont teen pregnancy rate has decreased by 60% since 1991. But nationwide, Lund says one in four women will still experience a teen pregnancy, so local organizations are continuing to improve sex education.

"I think it's great to have all of these different organizations to talk about different aspects, like we're here talking about HIV, there's hope works talking about consent," said Kathy Hennis, Vermont Cares.

"A lot of times kids don't have open honest conversations about sex, safer sex," said Hennis.

"I'm a young woman in this society today and with our political climate...everything is just ever-changing and so it's definitely important to educate people," said Zelda Ferris, Burlington.

Thursday's event wasn't just for teens. People of all ages played four rounds of trivia with different topics, like birth control and sexually transmitted infections.

"I think it's very important for not even teens but adults, all ages to know the risks that they're taking by having sex," said Amber Killmer, Hartford. "Children are not cheap."

"Having a baby is wonderful but it changes your whole life," said Emily Landry. "The more that we can discuss it and the more open we are about it, the safer sex everyone will have."

The Green Mountain State doesn't face teen pregnancy as much as others do. Lund says Vermont has the third lowest teen pregnancy rate nationwide.

