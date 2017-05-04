H.S. Spring Highlights Thursday

Baseball
Mount Mansfield 2
Champlain Valley 1
St. Johnsbury 12
North Country 2
Milton 9
Spaulding 3
Enosburg 5
BFA-Fairfax 2
U-32 7
Montpelier 5
Essex 11
Rice 5
BFA-St. Albans 7
South Burlington 6
Middlebury 3
Colchester 1
Burlington 9
Missisquoi 3
Vergennes 8
Mount Abraham 0
Rivendell 16
Twinfield 1
Danville 3
Peoples 0
Lamoille 4
Harwood 1
Softball
Middlebury 4
Colchester 2
Champlain Valley 13
Mount Mansfield 9
South Burlington 18
BFA-St. Albans 13
Essex 17
Rice 0
Spaulding 14
Milton 1
Missisquoi 15
Burlington 0
North Country 6
St. Johnsbury 0
Oxbow 20
Thetford 0
Mount Abraham 11
Vergennes 5
