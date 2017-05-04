Quantcast

H.S. Spring Highlights Thursday

H.S. Spring Highlights Thursday

Baseball

Mount Mansfield 2
Champlain Valley 1

St. Johnsbury 12
North Country 2

Milton 9
Spaulding 3

Enosburg 5
BFA-Fairfax 2 

U-32 7
Montpelier 5 

Essex 11
Rice 5

BFA-St. Albans 7
South Burlington 6

Middlebury 3
Colchester 1

Burlington 9
Missisquoi 3

Vergennes 8
Mount Abraham 0

Rivendell 16
Twinfield 1

Danville 3
Peoples 0

Lamoille 4
Harwood 1


Softball

Middlebury 4
Colchester 2

Champlain Valley 13
Mount Mansfield 9

South Burlington 18
BFA-St. Albans 13

Essex 17
Rice 0

Spaulding 14
Milton 1

Missisquoi 15
Burlington 0 

North Country 6
St. Johnsbury 0

Oxbow 20
Thetford 0

Mount Abraham 11
Vergennes 5

