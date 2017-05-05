Concerns about needles trigger precautions for Green Up Day

It used to be a fun event, but now Green Up Day means taking precautions because of the opiate epidemic.

Green Up Vermont has this to say:

"If you see a needle; Look, don't touch. And, report it to your local officials," says Melinda Vieux, President of Green Up Vermont.

Dr. Richard Bernstein of Richmond Rescue, is in charged of the Opoiod Task Force in Richmond.

He says if you see a needle and you don't want to pick it up, you should put a flag next to the needle.

The flag reads DO NOT TOUCH, and can be found at Town Hall in Jericho.

Then officials will come collect the needles later.

Or if you do pick the needle up, here's how.

You can use some pliers and put the needle in a heavy duty container, like a laundry detergent container.

Or you use construction or electric gloves to pick up the needle and place in the container.

When your container is about two-thirds full. put heavy tape over the cap.

Then attach a sticker from Chittenden Solid Waste District to the container. Throw the container in the trash.

Dr. Bernstein says picking up a needle is a good thing and urges people to be careful.

"If you pick up a needle you become part of the solution to a large problem. it increases public awareness. It does remove a dangerous object from the environment and it allows the conversation to keep going," says Dr. Bernstein.

Dr. Bernstein also says that Richmond Rescue is in the process of setting up needle depositories around town

He says the likely hood that some one will catch a disease from a needle is very low, but people should still use caution this Green Up Day.

Again, this is not the stance from Green Up Vermont, who is telling people not to pick up needles.

Green Up Vermont said most schools will start Green Up Day Friday,depending on weather.

Businesses like Green Mountain Coffee, Ben & Jerry's Waterbury Plant, and Dealer.com are among at least 30 companies starting early as well.

Anyone interested in participating, click here: Green Up Vermont