Quantcast

St. Johnsbury faces multiple problems with decaying armory - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

St. Johnsbury faces multiple problems with decaying armory

Posted: Updated:

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont town is facing difficult questions about its historic armory building that has fallen into disrepair in recent years. The large brick building recently observed its unheralded centennial anniversary, and St. Johnsbury officials are dealing with potential environmental contamination from the decaying armory.

The Caledonian Record reports that a study commissioned by the town manager details the extent of contamination, and how it may cost over a million dollars to fix. Assistant Town Manager Joe Kasprzak tells the Record that the study isn't shocking. Kasprzak added there is a question on next steps, saying the town is at a stage of organizing.

A town select board will convene to discuss with residents on what should be the next steps with the building.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.