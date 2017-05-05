St. Johnsbury faces multiple problems with decaying armory

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont town is facing difficult questions about its historic armory building that has fallen into disrepair in recent years. The large brick building recently observed its unheralded centennial anniversary, and St. Johnsbury officials are dealing with potential environmental contamination from the decaying armory.

The Caledonian Record reports that a study commissioned by the town manager details the extent of contamination, and how it may cost over a million dollars to fix. Assistant Town Manager Joe Kasprzak tells the Record that the study isn't shocking. Kasprzak added there is a question on next steps, saying the town is at a stage of organizing.

A town select board will convene to discuss with residents on what should be the next steps with the building.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.