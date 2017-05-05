Found hiker in good condition after 2 days in NH wilderness

BETHLEHEM, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire hiker who was found two days after getting lost in the White Mountain National Forest is in good condition at a hospital.

Rescuers found 53-year-old Randy Willett Thursday night in a deep snowbank on the eastern side of Mount Lincoln.

Willett had previously called authorities on Tuesday to confirm he was lost and off the trail, but officials were unable to determine his location. He was able to make another call Thursday afternoon, confirming he was still alive and allowing officials to pinpoint his coordinates.

A National Guard helicopter located his tracks in a deep snowbank, leading the rescuers to Willett around 8 p.m. The helicopter airlifted Willett to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. A spokesman said he was in good condition Friday morning.

