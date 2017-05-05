Rockingham gas station burglarized

Quantcast

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. -

The search is on for a burglar who hit a Rockingham gas station.

Vermont State Police say it happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday at the Shell gas station on Rockingham Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at the Westminster barracks at 802-722-4600.

