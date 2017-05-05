Quantcast

Vt. slaughterhouse back in operation after USDA suspensions

NORTH SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (AP) - The managing partner of a Vermont slaughterhouse says his business has made changes after several suspensions by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Burlington Free Press reports Vermont Packinghouse in North Springfield is open and operating after suspensions for inhumane treatment of animals.

The slaughter was suspended by the USDA for three cattle mis-stuns and two bungled pig slaughters.

In a statement issued Thursday, the slaughterhouse says they "made substantive changes to do better."

Managing partner Arion Thiboumery says the slaughterhouse no longer processes large pigs. He says they have also installed a hydraulic restraint to reduce the chances of cattle mis-stuns.

The director of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture says the agency decided against financially penalizing the slaughterhouse after it addressed problems identified by the USDA.

