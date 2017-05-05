Vt. slaughterhouse reopens after facing sanctions

Operations have resumed at Vermont Packinghouse after U.S. Department of Agriculture inspectors imposed multiple slaughter suspensions, saying the North Springfield plant violated federal regulations under the Meat Inspection Act.

"We are talking about live animals, obviously, and there is an expectation and an obligation that they be slaughtered in compliance with the regulations and laws and that it is done humanely," said Kristin Haas of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture.

But a consumer safety inspector said the plant failed to do that and the USDA withheld marks of inspection in early April.

This is not the first time the plant has been in trouble for ineffective stunning. Records show seven incidents dating back to October 2016. Most are connected to an ineffective "captive bolt device" which is used to stun an animal and make it unconscious before slaughter. But the reports show that first attempts have been failing and, in at least one instance, an animal remained standing and kicking.

In a written statement forwarded to WCAX News, the plant's co-owner said in part: "Despite 3 cattle mis-stuns in the last 6 months that resulted in the USDA temporarily suspending slaughter, Vermont Packinghouse remains committed to humane handling and public transparency. We admit these deficiencies openly and have made substantive changes to do better."

But despite a claim of commitment to transparency, they denied WCAX still and video cameras access to the facility and refused to speak with us on camera.

"The fact that there were issues with this process is concerning," Haas said. "But the good thing is that the plant has taken steps to correct the issue and invest in new equipment that will ensure that these are not repeatable offenses."

The plant says some of those solutions include a locking head gate that will better restrain animals, the retraining of employees and documenting of stunning effectiveness in the future.