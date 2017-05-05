Vandals target Santa's Land

Officials say vandals targeted a shuttered Putney theme park.

The Windham County Sheriff's Office says it happened at Santa's Land last week.

They say someone spray-painted inside the gift shop and on signs outside and smashed multiple windows and doors.

Investigators say there was more than $2,500 in damages.

Santa's Land closed in 2011 and was at the center of an animal cruelty investigation after a number of deer were found dead there.

Recently, a Connecticut man bought the place and was fixing it up with plans to try to restore it.