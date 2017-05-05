Vandals target Santa's Land

A man accused of causing a crash that killed twin elderly sisters in Vermont in February has pleaded not guilty to selling drugs.
A man accused of causing a crash that killed twin elderly sisters in Vermont in February has pleaded not guilty to selling drugs.
Police say a burglar hit a gas station in Rockingham.
Police say a burglar hit a gas station in Rockingham.
Officials say vandals targeted a shuttered Putney theme park.
Officials say vandals targeted a shuttered Putney theme park.
A New Hampshire hiker who was found two days after getting lost in the White Mountain National Forest is in good condition at a hospital.
A New Hampshire hiker who was found two days after getting lost in the White Mountain National Forest is in good condition at a hospital.
WCAX News has heard from many parents who are concerned about finding needles their kids might pick up on Green Up Day. Richmond Rescue tells our Alex Hirsch two ways to safely deal with needles this Green Up Day.
WCAX News has heard from many parents who are concerned about finding needles their kids might pick up on Green Up Day. Richmond Rescue tells our Alex Hirsch two ways to safely deal with needles this Green Up Day.
The remains of a Vermont solider who went missing while serving in the Korean War have finally been identified and will return home.
The remains of a Vermont solider who went missing while serving in the Korean War have finally been identified and will return home.
The managing partner of a Vermont slaughterhouse says his business has made changes after several suspensions by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The managing partner of a Vermont slaughterhouse says his business has made changes after several suspensions by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
A group of investors has presented a $50 million redevelopment plan for downtown Bennington, Vermont, saying several new or renovated buildings already have committed tenants.
A group of investors has presented a $50 million redevelopment plan for downtown Bennington, Vermont, saying several new or renovated buildings already have committed tenants.