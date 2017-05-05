Rebranding Rutland County

A rebranding effort is underway in Rutland County.

The Killington Valley Marketing Campaign formed last August, in response to a gradual population decline in Rutland County. They're trying to attract younger people to come and live and work in the area.

Recently, the group hired a marking firm out of Brattleboro to help establish a brand for the area. The 10-year digital marketing plan will cost about $200,000. That money is being funded by business and surrounding communities.

"We're out to show people the quality of life that we have in our communities in Rutland County. We want to show them that we do have jobs here that are good, high-paying jobs that are challenging and fun to be working in and that we have a quality of life that you're not going to get any place else," said Lyle Jepson of the Rutland Economic Development Corporation.

The Rutland Chamber expects to have a strategy presentation in a couple of weeks.