Vermont soldier's remains finally come home

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

The remains of a Vermont soldier who went missing while serving in the Korean War will finally return home.

Friday, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Army Cpl. George Perrault's remains were identified.

The Burlington man was 20 in 1951 when he was reported missing in action in South Korea. He was believed to have died a prisoner of war but no one could confirm that until now.

Using DNA from surviving relatives, scientists were able to identify Perrault's remains.

He will be buried May 13 in Burlington with full military honors.

