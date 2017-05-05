Quantcast

Fort Ti Ferry opening for season

SHOREHAM, Vt. -

It's a sign that tourist season will pick up soon.

The Fort Ticonderoga Ferry will start back up for the season Saturday morning.

The first crossing is scheduled at 7 a.m.

The ferry runs between Ticonderoga, New York, and Shoreham, Vermont.

