Investors present $50M Bennington revitalization plan

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A group of investors has presented a $50 million redevelopment plan for downtown Bennington, Vermont, saying several new or renovated buildings already have committed tenants.

The Bennington Banner reports one of the larger investors, Bennington College, committed to space for student and faculty housing. Southern Vermont College nursing students are expected to use space in a planned four-story medical building.

A representative from the project's design firm says he has no doubt the redevelopment plan will happen.

Bill Colvin, representing the Bennington County Regional Commission, says the first phase of construction work begins in the fall. The second phase, which includes plans for a medical building, grocery store and retail complex, starts while the first is in progress.

Investors say revitalizing downtown Bennington is key to spurring economic development.

