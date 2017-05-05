Vt. man charged in double-fatal crash denies drug charges

BARRE, Vt. (AP) - A man accused of causing a crash that killed twin elderly sisters in Vermont in February has pleaded not guilty to selling drugs.

Shaun Duprey, 32, of Barre, is charged with felony counts of selling heroin and cocaine.

The Times Argus reports that Duprey is being held at the St. Johnsbury Correctional Center on $75,000 bail. It was not immediately known if he's being represented by an attorney.

Duprey has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of gross negligent operation with death resulting in a Barre crash that killed Teresa White and Verna Cote.

