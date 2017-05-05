Pelkey named to 2018 U.S. Olympic Team

Friday, May 5th

TAMPA, Fla. - University of Vermont women's hockey alumna and former captain Amanda Pelkey has been named to the 2017-18 U.S. Women's National Team, announced Friday at AMALIE Arena by USA Hockey.



This announcement comes at the conclusion of the U.S. Women's National Team Selection Camp, which was held this past week in Wesley Chapel, Florida. The group will train beginning in September and take part in various competitions, ultimately leading up to the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. Robb Stauber will guide the U.S. Women's National Team as head coach.



"Amanda has been working towards the goal of making the Olympic Team for most of her life and it's incredibly exciting to see her take this vital step," said Vermont head coach Jim Plumer. "Amanda is the poster child for steady improvement. She has embraced the work ethic and attitude it takes to reach the highest level of her sport and frankly, it's an inspiration to see her continued growth as a player and as a person. I know I speak for everyone associated with the UVM Women's Hockey program when I say that we are thrilled for Amanda, and proud to see her represent the University of Vermont, and the entire state on the highest stage of women's hockey."



Most recently, Pelkey represented the United States last month at the IIHF Women's World Championship in Plymouth, Michigan. Team USA won gold after taking down Canada in overtime by a 3-2 score on April 7. Pelkey scored a goal during the five-game stretch, finishing the tournament with seven shots on net and a plus-three mark. She represented the U.S. after playing in all 19 games this season for the NWHL's Boston Pride, helping that group reach the Isobel Cup Final.



Pelkey had a standout career at UVM from 2011-15, during which she amassed a program-best 105 points on 49 goals and 56 assists, the latter two of which are also atop the Catamounts' record book. As a junior in 2013-14, the native Vermonter (Montpelier) helped the Green and Gold reach the Hockey East Semifinals for the first time. Since graduating, she has won the Four Nations Cup, Isobel Cup (NWHL Championship) and World Championship.



Courtesy: UVM Sports Information