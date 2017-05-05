Quantcast

Notch road reopens - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Notch road reopens

Posted: Updated:
JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. -

It's a sure sign of spring in Vermont.

The Notch road is officially open. The road has been cleaned, gates have been opened and it's ready for travel. The popular shortcut connects Stowe and Cambridge. However, there is the chance for snow in the coming days, so the road could re-close if that happens. 

Officials remind travelers tractor-trailers and buses are prohibited through the Notch section.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.