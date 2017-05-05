Canadians call for action to stop migrant surge from U.S.

The sudden surge of migrants leaving the U.S. and fleeing to Canada since Donald Trump was elected president has some in Canada calling for action.

Conservatives in Parliament say the illegal border crossings are putting a strain on the country's resources. They are raising concerns about a push to allow migrants to seek refugee status in Canada when they first arrive in the U.S. The idea is to keep refugees from making dangerous, illegal treks across the U.S. border into Canada. But some Canadian Conservatives believe allowing that would just increase the number of migrants aiming to get into Canada.

"If somebody goes into the United States, should they be able to at the same time make an asylum claim in Canada? And for a very long period of time, the answer to that has been no. It's something that we support, again, for the reasons that I just gave. But the agreement is silent on illegal crossings and I don't ever think that was ever the intent or spirit of that agreement and it needs to be closed," said Michelle Rempel, a Conservative member of Parliament.

Asylum-seekers trying to enter Canada often find themselves lost or stranded.