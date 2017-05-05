Statehouse sisters focused on budget battle

Several million dollars separate the Vermont House's budget plan from the Senate's and 14 years separate the respective budget chairwomen.

Sisters Sen. Jane Kitchel, D-Caledonia County, and Rep. Kitty Toll, D-Danville, both say the generational gap helps them get their respective jobs done -- too far apart in age to have truly played and squabbled together as kids.

"Sitting across the table from her, I'm not feeling like I'm sitting across the table from my sister," said Toll.

Both chairwomen have the immense respect within the chamber and the building. Loyalty to committee, caucus and chamber trumps blood.

"It's as simple as that," said Kitchel.

At least at the negotiating table.

"I don't know how the game will come out. Hopefully, it'll be a tie and everybody will feel that they came out OK," said Kitchel.

Colleagues of all political stripes are convinced the sister on their team will turn the table for their side.

"Jane amazes me every time I listen to her," said Sen. Peg Flory, R-Rutland County. "She's top-notch; we've got the right person."

"I've got the sister that really wants to control property taxes," said Rep. Mitzi Johnson, D-Vt. House Speaker.

Both sisters brush off any suggestion that going up against a sibling will throw them off their game. But their relationship does bring another brand of politics into one of the toughest negotiations under Vermont's golden dome.

"You go home and you're part of a family. So, it's a lot of politics, you fight like crazy, you disagree and then you go back and you go out to dinner together," said Kitchel.

The sisters haven't reached an agreement yet.

Reporter Kyle Midura: Are you close to a deal?

Kitchel: I don't know.

But it's a good bet they will soon be on the same side pitted against the governor in the question of how to recapture millions of dollars presumed to be overbudgeted by school boards for health care costs.