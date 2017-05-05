Students begin selection process for new South Burlington mascot

The "Rebel" name controversy at South Burlington High School may not be over yet, but now the school community can weigh in on what they want the new mascot to be.

High School Principal Patrick Burke tweeted the list of options. it has more than 70 potential mascot names. Among them, the Bears, the Jets, Northern Pike and Coydogs.

SB mascot selection committee announces suggestions that met our basic criteria. Student polls will narrow list! https://t.co/A32RHjLttl — Patrick Burke (@pburkevt) May 5, 2017

A poll of students grades 6-12 will narrow the list next week. A second poll will determine the suggestions for the final poll which will take place around May 15.

Here's the full list: