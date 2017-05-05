Fox that attacked 2 people tests positive for rabies

LONDONDERRY, Vt. (AP) - Officials in Vermont say a fox that attacked two people has tested positive for rabies.

The Bennington Banner reports that tests for the gray fox that bit two Londonderry residents came back positive Tuesday.

Officials say the animal bit a woman and a 5-year-old boy in two separate incidents Saturday. The fox was killed after the second attack by the boy's father.

Londonderry Game Warden David Taddei had the animal tested for rabies after the attacks. Officials sent out notices alerting residents of the attacks and informing people that the animal had rabies.

Officials say there is a chance other rabies infected animals could be in the area.

Bennington County has had two reported cases of rabid animals so far this year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.