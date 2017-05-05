Quantcast

UVM breaks ground on new business school building

The University of Vermont broke ground on a new business school building Friday afternoon.

The building will be called Ifshin Hall, named for a 1958 graduate Steve Ifshin. He donated $1.75 million for the project last September.

"If some of that passion lives on in that building and students that are here now or have yet to come I think that will be a wonderful legacy," said Adam Ifshin, the son of the donor.

Ifshin was also a major supporter of the Miller Center for Holocaust Studies at UVM.

