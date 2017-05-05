Quantcast

Matching mentors with kids who need them most

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Right now, thousands of Vermont kids are working with mentors across the state.

Mobius, Vermont's Mentoring Partnership, says there are about 2,300 mentor-mentee matches in Vermont. And 85 percent of those mentees report they are hopeful about their futures. Almost 75 percent of the mentors are playing a direct role in their mentees' education.

Chad Butt is the organization's executive director. He joined us to discuss new efforts to bring mentors to Vermont kids in foster care and those whose parents are in prison. Watch the video to see the interview.

