Keurig Green Mountain closes California warehouse

CASTROVILLE, Calif. -

Keurig Green Mountain is laying off nearly 200 workers in California.

The Castroville manufacturing and distribution plant will close July 3.

It's had a warehouse there since 2010, but the company says it's time to leave Monterey County to focus on the East Coast.

