Stuck in Vermont with Eva Sollberger's favorite teacher

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

This colorful man taught art in Vermont for decades before retiring five years ago. He was Seven Days Multimedia Producer Eva Sollberger's favorite teacher. Eva takes us to Jeffersonville to get "Stuck in Vermont" with Charles Guyette, at his home studio where his portfolio continues to expand.

