Sanders weighs in on Burlington College investigation

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, weighs in on Burlington College. That was one of the questions we asked the senator in a one-on-one interview Friday.

Channel 3 Political Reporter Kyle Midura spent ten minutes with Sanders covering a range of topics from the president's tax plan to the sale of WCAX.

But Friday, we bring you our conversation on health care and the innuendo surrounding the campus investigation right in his backyard.

We'll have more from our one-on-one conversation with Sen. Sanders next week.

