Sanders calls for investment in water infrastructure

Sen. Bernie Sanders spent Friday discussing water quality issues with experts and advocates here in Vermont.

He says the topic is rarely broached, but community after community faces a major crisis just below the surface. That includes everything from severely outdated pipes and wastewater plants to tainted groundwater in Bennington and elsewhere.

Sanders says the cost of addressing all the water issues in the Green Mountain State rises above $3.5 billion over two decades.

"It is an issue that is serious in Vermont. It's probably more serious around the country, but bottom line is we need to invest in our water infrastructure, we need to have clean drinking water in every home in America. I don't think that's too much to ask," said Sanders, I-Vermont.

Sanders' solution: the $1 trillion infrastructure plan he first unveiled on the presidential campaign trail. That would cover water systems as well as roads, railways and even broadband internet expansion. Given President Trump also campaigned on massive investment in infrastructure, Sanders is confident Congress can get behind the idea. He says the controversy will surround how to fund it.