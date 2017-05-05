Ben and Jerry's pint slices recalled

Ben & Jerry's is recalling some ice cream.

Unilever says it's voluntarily recalling some of its Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices.

The company says it's because the box might actually contain the wrong flavor, with Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup Pint slices inside instead.

That's not a problem if you don't mind getting the wrong flavor but it could be a problem for anyone allergic to peanuts.

