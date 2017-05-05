Quantcast

Strong storms cause thousands of outages in Vermont - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Strong storms cause thousands of outages in Vermont

Posted: Updated:
RUTLAND, Vt. -

Strong storms tear through central and southern Vermont.

Several viewers are reporting storm damage near Rutland.

These are snapshots from Rutland where several of you have reported downed trees and power lines which have left thousands in the dark.

We heard from a woman in Randolph who told us the storm rolled through her area and "trees were snapping left and right.

And video from Sara Merrow shows a transformer blowing up near a busy street.

Green Mountain Power says gusts as high as 74 miles per hour knocked out power to 15,000 Vermonters.  

We have a crew headed that way and will have more information tonight on the Channel 3 News at 11.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.