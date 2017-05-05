Strong storms cause thousands of outages in Vermont

Strong storms tear through central and southern Vermont.

Several viewers are reporting storm damage near Rutland.

These are snapshots from Rutland where several of you have reported downed trees and power lines which have left thousands in the dark.

We heard from a woman in Randolph who told us the storm rolled through her area and "trees were snapping left and right.

And video from Sara Merrow shows a transformer blowing up near a busy street.

Green Mountain Power says gusts as high as 74 miles per hour knocked out power to 15,000 Vermonters.

We have a crew headed that way and will have more information tonight on the Channel 3 News at 11.