Vt. students clash in chainsaw competition

PITTSFORD, Vt. -

Students from across Vermont took part in a chainsaw competition Friday.

Several dozen students participated, most from tech centers with a concentration in forestry and working the lands.

The competitors had to work their chainsaws through several stations at Gagnon Lumber in Pittsford.

Scoring is all based on time and accuracy.

Austin Turco from River Valley Tech Center sawed his way to the top. He took home a brand new chainsaw.

