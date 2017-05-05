Quantcast

Vt. Legislature won't wrap up on time - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vt. Legislature won't wrap up on time

Posted: Updated:
MONTPELIER, Vt. -

Vermont lawmakers will not wrap up their work in Montpelier on schedule.

Leaders hoped to get everything done by Saturday. That would leave a week's worth of time budgeted for this October in case federal budget changes wreak havoc on the state spending plan.

So what's keeping them? The governor and both chambers remain divided about how to handle teachers' health care negotiations.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.