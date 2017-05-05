Celebrating Cinco de Mayo in Vermont

It's Cinco de Mayo and Vermonters are celebrating, including at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction.
Our Sharon Meyer went to check out what's advertised as the longest bar in New England that was set up there for the event. It's 100-feet long. The event also features dancing, games and a fire circus performance.
The party was already getting started at 6 p.m. as many people were getting out of work.
So what is Cinco de Mayo? In Mexico, it is a celebration of Mexicans who defeated the French way back in 1862. But the Mexicans actually don't celebrate it all that much. But in the U.S. it has become a big celebration of everything Mexican-American.
The celebration runs until midnight.
Strong storms tear through central and southern Vermont.
A man accused of causing a crash that killed twin elderly sisters in Vermont in February has pleaded not guilty to selling drugs.
Police say a burglar hit a gas station in Rockingham.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, weighs in on Burlington College.
Officials say vandals targeted a shuttered Putney theme park.
The sudden surge of migrants leaving the U.S. and fleeing to Canada since Donald Trump was elected president has some in Canada calling for action.
A New Hampshire hiker who was found two days after getting lost in the White Mountain National Forest is in good condition at a hospital.
WCAX News has heard from many parents who are concerned about finding needles their kids might pick up on Green Up Day. Richmond Rescue tells our Alex Hirsch two ways to safely deal with needles this Green Up Day.
