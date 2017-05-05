Celebrating Cinco de Mayo in Vermont

It's Cinco de Mayo and Vermonters are celebrating, including at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction.

Our Sharon Meyer went to check out what's advertised as the longest bar in New England that was set up there for the event. It's 100-feet long. The event also features dancing, games and a fire circus performance.

The party was already getting started at 6 p.m. as many people were getting out of work.

So what is Cinco de Mayo? In Mexico, it is a celebration of Mexicans who defeated the French way back in 1862. But the Mexicans actually don't celebrate it all that much. But in the U.S. it has become a big celebration of everything Mexican-American.

The celebration runs until midnight.

