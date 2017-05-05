Maher wins MA Sorensen Award

Friday, May 5th

Burlington's Ilona Maher, a junior at Quinnipiac, this week was named the winner of the MA Sorensen Award as the top collegiate women's rugby player in the country.

Maher earned the honor after leading the Bobcats to its second straight NIRA national championship in the fall and its second straight undefeated 7s season in the spring.

Maher lettered in three sports at Burlington High School and played her first season of college rugby at Norwich, where she helped the Cadets to both a rugby 7s and 15s national title, before transferring to Quinnipiac where she earned All-American honors last year as a sophomore.