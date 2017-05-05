New effort to recruit guardian ad litem volunteers

Nearly 300 children in Franklin and Grand Isle counties have volunteer advocates as they go through the court system. That's among the highest numbers in the state.
All of those kids are assigned a guardian ad litem. That's someone who volunteers to learn about a child's life, talk to those kids and be their voice in the courtroom.
A new pilot program was just launched in Franklin and Grand Isle using a nonprofit organization. The goal is to see whether a nonprofit is better at recruiting those volunteers. If it's successful and money is allocated, the program would be extended in Franklin and Grand Isle and possibly go statewide.
In Vermont, we're told at least one volunteer in each county works with more than 20 children. A national group recommends just one volunteer to five kids. That's why they're looking for people to help take away some of that burden.
And we're told the drug epidemic has played a big role in the increase in the number of kids needing these guardians.
