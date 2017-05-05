Quantcast

New effort to recruit guardian ad litem volunteers - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

New effort to recruit guardian ad litem volunteers

Posted: Updated:
By Alexandra Montgomery
Connect
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Nearly 300 children in Franklin and Grand Isle counties have volunteer advocates as they go through the court system. That's among the highest numbers in the state.

All of those kids are assigned a guardian ad litem. That's someone who volunteers to learn about a child's life, talk to those kids and be their voice in the courtroom.

A new pilot program was just launched in Franklin and Grand Isle using a nonprofit organization. The goal is to see whether a nonprofit is better at recruiting those volunteers. If it's successful and money is allocated, the program would be extended in Franklin and Grand Isle and possibly go statewide.

In Vermont, we're told at least one volunteer in each county works with more than 20 children. A national group recommends just one volunteer to five kids. That's why they're looking for people to help take away some of that burden.

And we're told the drug epidemic has played a big role in the increase in the number of kids needing these guardians.

Saturday and Sunday morning on the WCAX Weekend Morning News with Alexandra Montgomery, you can learn more about the program and hear from a volunteer about what it's like to do the job and how you can get involved.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.