Quantcast

Arlington woman accused of 3rd DUI - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Arlington woman accused of 3rd DUI

Posted: Updated:
Diane Wechter Diane Wechter
ARLINGTON, Vt. -

Police say a 69-year-old Arlington woman was arrested for her third DUI.

Police say they caught Diane Wechter Friday afternoon off the south side of Ball Mountain Road at the intersection of Route 7A. They tell us she was later processed at the Shaftsbury Barracks.

She will have to appear in court at a later date but in the mean time she was ordered not to drive.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.