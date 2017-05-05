Quantcast

Norm Lewis, aka Danny Gore. dies - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Norm Lewis, aka Danny Gore. dies

Posted: Updated:
DANVILLE, Vt. -

A fixture in the kingdom has died.

Norman Lewis was a jack of all trades -- he was an educator -- and a Cog Railway engineer. But perhaps what the Danville man was most known for -- his alter ego Danny Gore: A caricature of a politician who constantly lost his bid for election.

You may also remember his son -- Tim Lewis -- who was a long time reporter here at Channel 3.

Norman died from natural causes Thursday -- he was 88 years old.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.