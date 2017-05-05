Norm Lewis, aka Danny Gore. dies

A fixture in the kingdom has died.

Norman Lewis was a jack of all trades -- he was an educator -- and a Cog Railway engineer. But perhaps what the Danville man was most known for -- his alter ego Danny Gore: A caricature of a politician who constantly lost his bid for election.

You may also remember his son -- Tim Lewis -- who was a long time reporter here at Channel 3.

Norman died from natural causes Thursday -- he was 88 years old.