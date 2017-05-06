UVM recycles old bleachers

The Centennial Field bleachers have sat vacant for years, but they're seeing new life thanks to a unique recycle.

Tony Curtis has been working for the University of Vermont's maintenance department for 13 years.

Within his job, he has dealt with snow storms to spring cleaning, but the hardest part of his job was getting to his equipment.

"It was always going to this building, go to that building, and each building couldn't store the amount of stuff we had," said Curtis.

Now his life has been made easier.

UVM has turned the old bleachers into a storage facility.

"This is the ultimate recycling project; taking an old facility and turning it into something that it totally was not designed for," said Sal Chiarelli, physical plant manager.

But Chiarelli says the building is designed for his staff now!

Chiarelli says having the equipment inside keeps it protected, especially during the Burlington winters.

"Also the equipment lasts a lot longer so we might be able to get 20 to 30 percent longer of our equipment which is money in the bank for the university," said Chiarelli.

The change is money saved for the university, but also a happy staff.

"I just been hearing great things from my staff they are really happy that we took the time and energy and money to invest in their success," said Chiarelli.

Curtis is one of those happy staff members.

"This is a blessing in disguise for us, it's going to make our lives a lot easier," said Curtis.

What was once home to thousands for events on campus is now saving the University time and space.

"The history is still here, but in a different way," said Chiarelli.

Channel 3's Ike Bendavid got a tour of the new space and how it helps Chiarelli and his team. Watch the video above to see more!