Pilot program launched in Franklin/Grand Isle, looking for volunteers to help kids

Nearly 300 children in Franklin and Grand Isle Counties have volunteer advocates as they go through the court system for reported child abuse or neglect, or as a delinquent child.

That's among the highest numbers in the state.

A local non-profit is working to get more volunteers.

Vermont has thousands of children reported in abuse or neglect cases, and all of them are assigned a Guardian ad Litem.

That's someone who volunteers to learn about a child's life, talk to these kids, and be their voice in the courtroom.

They're not the child's attorney or social worker, but they do have a big say.

“The concept of the work seems overwhelming to people, I think, where they think of court, and they think of social services and visiting children and children in crisis,” said Dave Kennedy, Vermont Guardian ad Litem program manager. “But these are some of the most resilient, amazing children and youth that you can possibly see, and having just a volunteer who is there to advocate for them because that’s what they want to be doing with their time sends a message.”

At least one volunteer in each Vermont county works with more than 20 children.

Kennedy says the National Court Appointed Advocacy Association recommends just one volunteer to five kids.

"I would like there to not be a Guardian ad Litem with more than 10 children, with the idea that the most have five or fewer,” said Kennedy.

The problem is more kids have needed guardians over the years, and there’s a shortage of those who volunteer.

Franklin and Grand Isle Counties are among the hardest hit in the state.

The drug epidemic plays a huge role.

"Franklin/Grand Isle has had the most, or among the most, number of cases over the last several years and it’s about the third the population of Chittenden, so when they’re neck and neck with other counties, it’s not apples to apples,” said Kennedy.

A pilot program was launched in January in Franklin and Grand Isle to see if a non-profit could be more successful than a Judiciary employee in recruiting and training guardians.

Prevent Child Abuse Vermont was chosen to find out.

"We're excited, but it's also very daunting, challenging,” said Steve Ness, the pilot program manager with Prevent Child Abuse Vermont.

Ness says they're campaigning for volunteers with posters and online.

So far, Ness says there are six in the application process and more are considering it.

"And we’re really concerned about strain on guardians themselves, who are volunteers. And devote a lot of time and energy and are committed to the process and in order for them to do a good job, they need time. Each guardian has to determine for themselves how much time and work they can take up, but it was becoming quite clear that the caseloads were just really, really stressful for people.”

The pilot program ends by July. If it's successful, and money is allocated, the program would be extended in Franklin and Grand Isle and possibly go state-wide.

Click here for more information on volunteering.