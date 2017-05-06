A 'beary' cool Destination Recreation: Vermont Teddy Bear tour

Channel 3’s Alexandra Montgomery took a ‘beary’ cool trip for Saturday’s Destination Recreation.

Once Sam Jackman, the assistant store manager at Vermont Teddy Bear, opened the giant wooden doors, the tour of the factory began!

First stop on the tour was the cutting station, where all the pieces of the bears are cut out.

“We make about 750 bears a day, 20 parts to every bear means about 11,000 different pieces to cut out,” said Jackman.

Next is the sewing station, where you can see workers actively putting together bears.

Jackman says every single one of the bears they sell is made right in the factory.

When it comes to the ‘flavors’ of bears they create, she says inspiration comes from all over.

“A lot of times it comes from customer suggestion,” said Jackman.

The most popular flavor is the honey bear.

Once the bears are cut and sewn, it’s time to stuff them.

Then the final stop on the tour is the Teddy Bear Hospital.

Jackman says each bear is guaranteed for life, so a bear that needs an arm or a leg fixed – or even a complete replacement – gets sent to the hospital.

In the hospital is where you’ll find Dr. Nancy, who fixes about 20 to 25 bears a day.

“I know what I gotta do, and I do it, and I make a lot of people happy,” said Dr. Nancy.

Once the tour is over, then it’s time for you to choose your own bear.

Among the dozens of bears sit the ‘Bears that Care.' Jackman says part of the proceeds from those bears to go support different organizations, like the American Legion.

Vermont Teddy Bear just added limb loss and limb difference bears, in partnership with the Amputee Coalition.

“It’s really important for us to have bears that represent everybody, for every different walk of life,” said Jackman. “And so we have outfits that really represent everyone, but our bears didn’t always match that, and now they do.”

Alexandra Montgomery chose a caramel ‘floppy’ bear (which mean his arms and legs don’t rotate) and named him Monty. He’s dressed like a baseball player and is a lefty, like her dad.

