Down trees and power lines after storm

It's opening day for little league and it's not just the players who are excited.
It's opening day for little league and it's not just the players who are excited.
Down trees litter the city of Rutland after a powerful storm rolled through the region Friday.
Down trees litter the city of Rutland after a powerful storm rolled through the region Friday.
Channel 3’s Alexandra Montgomery took a ‘beary’ cool trip for Saturday’s Destination Recreation.
Channel 3’s Alexandra Montgomery took a ‘beary’ cool trip for Saturday’s Destination Recreation.
Vermont has thousands of children reported in abuse or neglect cases, and all of them are assigned a Guardian ad Litem.
Vermont has thousands of children reported in abuse or neglect cases, and all of them are assigned a Guardian ad Litem.
There's a unique recycling project at the University of Vermont
There's a unique recycling project at the University of Vermont
A fixture in the kingdom has died.
A fixture in the kingdom has died.
Police say a 69-year-old Arlington woman was arrested for her third DUI.
Police say a 69-year-old Arlington woman was arrested for her third DUI.
Thousands still without power, additional crews coming in
Thousands still without power, additional crews coming in