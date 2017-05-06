Down trees and power lines after storm

"When the wind started you knew it was not right, something wasn't right," said Anne Hunt of Rutland.

Hunt bought this house in Rutland 10 years ago. She was home Friday night when a pine tree fell through her front door.

"What a majestic tree and now it's just laying on the house," said Hunt.

She is among the thousands of residents unexpectedly struck by Friday's severe wind storm but she is taking it all in stride.

"We have no power, we have no cell, except my phone, please don't call me," said Hunt.

Winds ripped at 74 miles per hour. Even the city's new mayor had a stroke of bad luck.

"I got a call from my wife while I was at work last night not long after the event to tell me that we had lost our front tree. I've lived here for 33 years. Wonderful old tree," said Rutland Mayor David Allaire.

Green Mountain Power shut off the electricity in the region Friday night due to all the downed lines. The mayor says almost half the city had the lights back on by Saturday morning. Crews from as far as Quebec, including an army of 500 lineworkers and tree trimmers that came in to help.

"Even when we are in this clean up phase, people need to stay away from any down lines, any down trees because they could still be energized. Never assume that there isn't power going through these lines," said Kristin Carlson Green Mountain Power Spokeswoman.

This isn't the first major weather event to hit Rutland. The mayor tells us 10 years ago there was something in this community people called the N'oricane and it brought down 10,000 trees just like this one.

"It's our geographic location, we are right at the foothills of the Green Mountains," said Mayor Allaire.

"You never thought maybe I should get out of here?" McKend asks.

"No, no. (laughs) Probably should have. We're still here," answers Hunt.

Despite inconveniences like the closed roads, people's sprits remained high.

"It wasn't too cold, that's the good thing," said Ronald McPhee of Rutland.

Most were just relieved that nobody was injured.

"Nobody got hurt. That's the main thing. You can replace damage to your home but you can't replace lives," said mayor Allaire.

"Trees can be replaced, we're fine and that's what matters most," said Hunt.

The silver lining to an unexpected storm.