NYC Mayor catches his first little league game in Burlington

For young baseball players and their parents, the little league opener is like a holiday that can't be missed. Declan Connolly has seen all 5 of his kids go through the Burlington American Little League.

"It's a great family and community environment. Most of my kids will come over here every night during baseball season whether they're playing or not. They hang out, and they hit the ball around," said Connolly.

Saturday, kids from across Burlington came out to play on opening day in Callahan Park. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio made a surprise appearance-- to throw out the first pitch.

"They're pretty well organized. These kids are well trained. There's a lot of spirit, and I was looking at their warm ups. They were doing all the right stuff, so it's exciting. It's exciting to see. My kids played little league, and it's just an amazing experience," said Mayor de Blasio, D-New York City.

de Blasio was in town for the Vermont Democratic Party's annual dinner Friday, and decided to come to the game after Burlington Mayor Miro Weinburger invited him.

"This is the second time, in my life, being in Burlington. It's a beautiful town, really love it, but never seen little league before. I'm totally into baseball. I grew up a Boston Red Sox fan. Honestly, because I grew up in Massachusetts, and I'm still a Boston Red Sox fan," said Mayor de Blasio.

An on this opening day, players and parents didn't seem to mind a little rain.

"I think in an age where club sports are kind of pulling sports out of a community, this is a slice of Americana that's unfortunately becoming less and less, but this is the real deal,' said Tim Loescher, one of the Co-Coaches for The Major League Royals.

Swinging into the baseball season with the community of fans to support them.