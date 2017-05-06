Thousands of Vermonters were out today cleaning up trash for the 47th annual Green Up Day -- celebrated by communities across the region. In Colchester, volunteers took to the streets to pick up trash and other littler. Organizers say they get hundreds of volunteers each year. They plan and map out routes for groups, but they say everyone can choose their own location if they want.

"We have a lot of areas around Colchester that need to be cleaned, because we have a lot of open space. We have a lot of dumping space unfortunately. We just had about 100 used diapers that were found," said Theresa Carroll, Conservation Commission.

Thousands of bags of trash are collected each year. Volunteers in Colchester say they often find the most trash in empty residential lots or other areas with lots of wide open space.