Quantcast

47th annual Green Up Day - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

47th annual Green Up Day

Posted: Updated:
COLCHESTER, Vt. -

Thousands of Vermonters were out today cleaning up trash for the 47th annual Green Up Day -- celebrated by communities across the region. In Colchester, volunteers took to the streets to pick up trash and other littler. Organizers say they get hundreds of volunteers each year. They plan and map out routes for groups, but they say everyone can choose their own location if they want.

"We have a lot of areas around Colchester that need to be cleaned, because we have a lot of open space. We have a lot of dumping space unfortunately. We just had about 100 used diapers that were found," said Theresa Carroll, Conservation Commission.

Thousands of bags of trash are collected each year. Volunteers in Colchester say they often find the most trash in empty residential lots or other areas with lots of wide open space.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.