Sunderland man critical after crashing dirt bike

SUNDERLAND, Vt. -

A Sunderland man is in critical condition after crashing his dirt bike.   

Police say 24-year-old Kevin Delaney was traveling on the Sunderland Hill Road Saturday afternoon when he lost control and hit a tree.  Police say he was trying to pass another vehicle at the time. Police say he was wearing a helmet but transported to the hospital in critical condition and that speed and reckless operation were contributing factors.

