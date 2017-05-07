Purrier wins 2nd Steeplechase Championship

Montgomery's Elle Purrier is the America East champ in the 3000m steeplechase. The UNH Junior clocked in with a time of 9:56.13 Saturday on her home track. The All-American took control of the race early and crossed more than 20 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. This is Purrier's second America East championship in the event. She didn't compete in the steeplechase last year. Purrier will run a length of the 4x800m relay Sunday.

There were two other great performances from Vermont athletes on Saturday, both competing for UVM. Thetford grad, Ian Weider, won his third straight conference title in the long jump while BFA grad, Ed Simon, set a new Catamount record in the pole vault winning with a top clearance of 16 feet 8.75 inches.

After one day of events, the New Hampshire women and Albany men have the team leads. Vermont is third for both the men and women.